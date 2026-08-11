Assam DGP Harmeet Singh urges GU students to balance ambition with responsibility

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh on Monday urged the newly enrolled students of Gauhati University to pursue their ambitions with discipline, confidence, and a strong sense of responsibility, while encouraging them to contribute meaningfully to society and the nation.

Addressing the Central Orientation Programme for the new cohort of students enrolled in the Five-Year Integrated Postgraduate Programme (FYIMP), Singh said that academic knowledge alone was not sufficient for lasting success. He emphasised the importance of discipline, perseverance, confidence, and responsibility in achieving one’s goals.

“Success requires more than knowledge. It demands discipline, confidence, perseverance, and responsibility. Set ambitious goals, embrace challenges, and turn aspirations into action,” Singh said.

He also urged the students to make responsible choices and work towards becoming responsible citizens capable of making a meaningful contribution to society and the nation.

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