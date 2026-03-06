Assam Police Warn of Deepfake Video Misusing DGP Harmeet Singh's Image

STAFF REPORTER

Assam Police have issued a public warning after an AI-generated deepfake video misusing the image of Director General of Police Harmeet Singh began circulating on digital platforms as part of an online scam.

According to a social media post by the police, miscreants created the manipulated video by using the DGP's image and presenting it as a person named "IPS Sonu Sharma" — apparently to lend credibility to a fraudulent scheme targeting unsuspecting viewers.

Also Read: DGP Harmeet Singh Pushes for Digital Justice System Integration