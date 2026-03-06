Assam Police Warn of Deepfake Video Misusing DGP Harmeet Singh's Image

STAFF REPORTER
Assam Police have issued a public warning after an AI-generated deepfake video misusing the image of Director General of Police Harmeet Singh began circulating on digital platforms as part of an online scam.
According to a social media post by the police, miscreants created the manipulated video by using the DGP's image and presenting it as a person named "IPS Sonu Sharma" — apparently to lend credibility to a fraudulent scheme targeting unsuspecting viewers.
Assam Police were categorical in their response, stating that the video is entirely fabricated and bears no connection to DGP Harmeet Singh or any official police communication.
Authorities confirmed that strict legal action has been initiated against individuals involved in creating or spreading the deepfake content.
Police have urged citizens to exercise caution while consuming content on social media and to avoid acting on information from unverified or suspicious sources.
Anyone who comes across the video or similar misleading content has been asked to report it to the police immediately.
The incident highlights the growing misuse of AI deepfake technology to impersonate public figures for financial fraud — a trend that law enforcement agencies across India have been flagging with increasing urgency.