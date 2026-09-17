Assam DGP Launches New Book Underscoring Northeast’s Importance in India’s Security Discourse

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A book titled Issues of National Security: Importance of Northeast India, authored by ADGP Hiren Chandra Nath, IPS, was launched by Assam DGP Harmeet Singh, IPS, at Police Headquarters.

The book offers a perspective on national security and highlights the strategic importance of Northeast India in the broader national security discourse.

Assam Police described the publication as a timely contribution that places the Northeast at the centre of discussions on India's national security.

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