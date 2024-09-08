Assam DGP: Legal Action Against Absconders is Possible Now

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Police has made it clear that legal action, including filing charge sheets and conviction, is against absconding accused. The DGP said this in connection with the accused in the online trading scam cases, including actress Sumi Bora. On Sumi Bora, the DGP said that the police issued notice against Sumi Bora. “If she doesn’t respond to the police notice, legal action will follow if evidence is found against her.”

The DGP further said that the investigations are not based on hearsay or verbal statements of any person. “The investigation will be based on technical and prosecutable evidence as to who paid to whom, in what account number, and how,” he said.

The DGP said that the police smelt a rat during an investigation into the YBY scam and that several online trading scams in the form of apps or unregulated deposit schemes were going on in the state. In case of the YBY scam, the police took suo moto case after getting the nod from the Chief Minister, he said.

