Assam: Dispur May Hand Over Online Trading Cases to CBI

GUWAHATI: The Assam government is ready to hand over the online trading scam cases to the CBI, if necessary.

Speaking to the media today, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that SITs (special investigation teams) are monitoring the investigation of the illegal online trading scam cases. He said that the investigators are taking the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax Department into confidence. "If we see the Assam police find it difficult to go deep into the scam, we may hand over the cases to the CBI," he said.

Meanwhile, the Dibrugarh Police Station case against Bishal Phukan {352/2024 u/s 316(2)/318(4) of BNS 2023 R/W Section 21/23 of the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Scheme Act, 2019} has been transferred to the CID for expeditious and thorough investigation. For proper investigation of the cases registered in connection with the Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 14 SITs have been formed. The SITs will report to the supervision and monitoring group at ADGP and IGP of the CID.

So far, the Assam police registered 28 cases leading to the arrest of 59 accused in 14 districts of the state in connection with the unregulated deposit schemes.

The Assam Police initiated 22 lookout circulars for those who have not joined the investigation despite the issuance of notices.

Meanwhile, Lance Naik Saroj Deka has been dismissed from service for his active involvement in unregulated deposit schemes. Golaghat police station OC Jitumoni Deka has also been placed under suspension with immediate effect for his alleged involvement with some people involved in the illegal online trading, said DGP GP Singh on his X handle.

