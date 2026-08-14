Assam DGP Reviews Independence Day Parade Rehearsal at Khanapara

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh reviewed preparations for Independence Day at the Khanapara Veterinary Ground in Guwahati. Singh inspected the parade rehearsal and encouraged police personnel taking part in the programme. He said Independence Day is a day of joy, celebration and pride and expressed satisfaction with the progress of the rehearsal. The Independence Day celebrations are being prepared across Assam, with police and paramilitary personnel rehearsing for the special parade at Khanapara.

For the first time, the Fire and Emergency Services’ motorcycle squad will participate in the Independence Day parade. Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will take the salute at the parade.

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