Assam: Dhrupadi Axomiya Bhasha Bota to Writer Nagen Saikia

Guwahati: The Guwahati Literature Festival (GLF) 2024, scheduled from November 8 to November 10 at the NEF Campus in Saukuchi, Guwahati, will honour the esteemed Assamese writer and former president of the Axam Xahitya Xabha, Dr. Nagen Saikia, with the Dhrupadi Axamiya Bhasha Award 2024. This award celebrates Dr. Saikia’s invaluable contributions to Assamese literature and his dedication to advancing the Assamese language, stated a press release. The press release further stated that this year’s festival holds special significance as it celebrates the recent recognition of Assamese as a classical language of India.

GLF 2024 will open with a panel discussion titled Classical Status to Assamese and Other Indian Languages: What Follows Next? Esteemed panellists include Prof. N. Gopi, a celebrated Telugu poet from Hyderabad; Dr. Kuladhar Saikia representing Assamese; Prof. Bishnu Charan Dash for Odia; and Ayesa Khatun for Bangla from Kolkata. The discussion will be moderated by Sattyakee D’com Bhuyan, with an inaugural address by Prof. Gopi and a keynote address by renowned Assamese novelist Rita Chowdhury.

