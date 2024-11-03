Assam: "Bhasha Gaurav Saptah" Underway To Celebrate Classical Language Status To Assamese

GUWAHATI: The week-long celebration to mark the recognition of Assamese as a 'classical language' will begin today with the commencement of "Bhasha Gaurav Saptah".
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his X handle to announce the inauguration of the week-long festivities.
"#BhashaGauravSaptah, a week-long celebration of Assam's rich linguistic heritage and the conferring of Classical Language status to Assamese, begins today," CM Sarma wrote in his X post.
"This week, people from various linguistic groups will celebrate their languages and commit themselves to preserving it," the post added.
The celebrations will conclude on November 9 and will mark a significant milestone in Assam's rich cultural history.
Ministers of the Assam government will grace the inaugural ceremonies across districts, underscoring the significance of both Assamese and regional languages in the state's cultural fabric.
The celebrations will include both online and offline activities, with the release of a special booklet documenting the Assamese language's historical significance since the 4th century.
The aim of the "Bhasha Gaurav Saptah" is to create awareness about the classical status while promoting unity among different linguistic communities in Assam.
