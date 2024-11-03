Assam: "Bhasha Gaurav Saptah" Underway To Celebrate Classical Language Status To Assamese

GUWAHATI: The week-long celebration to mark the recognition of Assamese as a 'classical language' will begin today with the commencement of "Bhasha Gaurav Saptah".

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his X handle to announce the inauguration of the week-long festivities.

"#BhashaGauravSaptah, a week-long celebration of Assam's rich linguistic heritage and the conferring of Classical Language status to Assamese, begins today," CM Sarma wrote in his X post.

"This week, people from various linguistic groups will celebrate their languages and commit themselves to preserving it," the post added.