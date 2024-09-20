Assam: Digital protest by teachers organized in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The primary school teachers have organized a digital protest on Thursday regarding the unavailability of practice and evaluation books for the students. It has been approximately six months since the academic session has started. The students up to class VIII have not received their practice and evaluation books.

In this regard, in order to inform the government and make them take notice of the situation, the primary school teachers have staged a digital protest. The teachers have shared posts like “Bor ghoror mekuri xoru ghoroloi jai, porikha ahi palehi mulyoyan bohi nai,” “Junbaai o’ mulyoyan bohi diya... Bohi nu keloi? Porikhat likhiboloi,” in social media platforms.

The first evaluation of the students was done without the practice and evaluation books. The second evaluation will start on September 20, but the students are yet to receive the necessary books. The teachers said, “We have already informed the Samagra Sikhsha, Assam (SSA), and the Education Department many times through memoranda. Every time they said that they would take note of the problem and solve it. However, they have not done anything up till now. Therefore, we have staged a protest to make the government take notice of us.”

Also Read: Karbi Anglong L.P. School Teachers Boycott Classes Over Unpaid Salaries (sentinelassam.com)