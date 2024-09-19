Karbi Anglong L.P. School Teachers Boycott Classes Over Unpaid Salaries

DIPHU: In a significant development, 131 Lower Primary (L.P.) school teachers under the Primary Education Department of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) have launched a class boycott protesting non-payment of their salaries for the last 19 months.

The teachers submitted a letter to the District Primary Education Officer, highlighting their grievances and demanding immediate payment of their outstanding dues.

According to a protesting teacher, teachers have not received their salaries since February 2023, causing immense financial hardship and affecting their ability to discharge their duties effectively.

"We have been patiently waiting for our salaries, but the council's inaction has left us with no choice but to boycott classes. We have approached the higher authority time and again, after giving us the assurance but no fruit has come up till today" said a representative of the protesting teachers. "We urge the KAAC authorities to release our pending salaries immediately and ensure timely payment henceforth."

The boycott has affected academic activities in various Lower Primary schools across Karbi Anglong, leaving students and parents concerned.

Yesterday, media persons visited the District Primary Education Officer's office in Diphu and met with officials to inquire about the matter. According to the officials, all necessary procedures have been completed, and the proposal is awaiting approval in the upcoming cabinet meeting.

Additionally, officials stated that a combined effort with the Inspector of Schools and Primary Education has been initiated to address the non-payment of salaries to UP teachers. However, the delay in receiving necessary documentation from the Inspector of Schools has caused a holdup, as informed by the officials.

Karbi Students Association (KSA), President Mirjeng Kro wrote, "It is heart-wrenching to know that our 131 LP Teachers are facing hardships. They were performing their duties even without their pays. Now, morally I cannot appeal to them to withdraw their agitation of 'Boycotting the Classes' as I can feel their agony but do hope that it ends soon."

Even after repeated approaches and appeals to the Education Department, the 'Don't Care' attitude of the Inspector of Schools is very condemnable. He has been overlooking the crisis faced by our teachers. The KSA extended their support to the teachers in this fight for their rights.