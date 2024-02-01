Assam: DigiYatra's Implementation Improving Passenger Experience At Guwahati Airport

GUWAHATI: The implementation of Digiyatra at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport has turned out to be immensely helpful for the passengers, as a result of which, their experiences have improved enormously.

The Guwahati airport authority, in a press statement, said that the Digiyatra service was officially launched at Guwahati airport back in August last year.

The usage of the Digiyatra travel services at Guwahati airport has surged significantly.

Although the passengers did not opt for this service during the initial days, its usage has shot up significantly, especially of late.