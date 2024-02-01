Assam: DigiYatra's Implementation Improving Passenger Experience At Guwahati Airport

GUWAHATI: The implementation of Digiyatra at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport has turned out to be immensely helpful for the passengers, as a result of which, their experiences have improved enormously.
The Guwahati airport authority, in a press statement, said that the Digiyatra service was officially launched at Guwahati airport back in August last year.
The usage of the Digiyatra travel services at Guwahati airport has surged significantly.
Although the passengers did not opt for this service during the initial days, its usage has shot up significantly, especially of late.
In this recent week, as many as 11.9 per cent of air travelers in Guwahati's LGBI Airport have started using the Digi Yatra app to avail a paperless boarding facility for air travel.
It has been expected that this number will further increase in the coming days.
As per the MOCA (Ministry of Civil Aviation) advisory, at least 10 per cent of passengers are expected to avail the services of the Digi Yatra mobile application.
It is to be noted that the DG Yatra services are currently available at departure gate no. D-10 and D-7 at the entry into the terminal. The facility is also available at all boarding gates.
Meanwhile, DigiYatra is an industry-led initiative coordinated by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and it has been introduced in 12 airports of the country.
DG Yatra is a mobile application-based facility designed to achieve contactless, seamless processing of passengers at airports based on Facial Recognition Technology (FRT).
As a result of this new DigiYatra process, passengers will no longer need to show their tickets/boarding passes and their physical identity cards at many of the checkpoints at the airport since the ticket/boarding pass is integrated with the Identity document.
Interestingly, 80 per cent of passengers in Varanasi and 20 per cent in Delhi have already used this convenient facility.
