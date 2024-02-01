Varanasi: Pooja, Aarti Performed At Gyanvapi Mosque Complex; 'Saw Nandi', Claims Devotee

VARANASI: The Varanasi administration implemented the directives of the district court, granting permission to perform Pooja in 'Vyas Ji ka Tekhana' in the southern part of the Gyanvapi complex on Thursday morning.
This move comes in the wake of a recent court order upholding the right to carry out religious rituals in the historical site.
The pooja was performed by a priest in the wee hours, at around 3 am and it was followed by an aarti.
Varanasi's District Magistrate, S Rajalingam, and Commissioner of Police, Ashok Mutha Jain held a meeting around midnight before the commencement of the Pooja.
The meeting was conducted at a hall within the Kashi Vishwanath Dham premises and it lasted for approximately two hours.
Following deliberations, the district administration undertook necessary measures so as to facilitate the execution of the court's ruling.
A passage was cleared within the barricades to allow smooth access to the southern cellar, ensuring the unhindered observance of the pooja rituals in the southern cellar.
Rajalingam informed that the authorities have removed the barricades and they have complied with the court's verdict.
Visuals that have emerged from the scene showed enthusiastic devotee expressing their contentment in offering prayers at the Gyanvapi Mosque complex.
"We saw the Nandi bull. We have been waiting since yesterday to offer prayers. The temple should be built. We are very happy after offering prayers," one of the devotees who came outside the complex after offering prayers told ANI.
Meanwhile, security has been beefed up around the Gyanvapi complex.
Earlier yesterday, the Varanasi district court granted permission to Hindu worshipers to offer their prayers in one of the cellars in the basement of the Gyanvapi complex.
Built in the 17th century by the Mughals, the Gyanvapi mosque is located in a city where Hindu faithful from across the country cremate their loved ones by the majestic Ganga river.
The mosque complex houses four 'tehkhanas' in the basement and the Vyas family claims possession of one of them.
Shailendra Kumar Pathak Vyas had petitioned that he should be allowed to enter the tehkhana and resume pooja as he is a hereditary pujari.