Varanasi: Pooja, Aarti Performed At Gyanvapi Mosque Complex; 'Saw Nandi', Claims Devotee

VARANASI: The Varanasi administration implemented the directives of the district court, granting permission to perform Pooja in 'Vyas Ji ka Tekhana' in the southern part of the Gyanvapi complex on Thursday morning.

This move comes in the wake of a recent court order upholding the right to carry out religious rituals in the historical site.

The pooja was performed by a priest in the wee hours, at around 3 am and it was followed by an aarti.