Assam: Dimoria residents and students protest outside Khetri PS over girl’s murder

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Tension gripped Khetri on Sunday as hundreds of locals and students staged a massive protest outside Khetri Police Station (PS), demanding the death penalty for those involved in the brutal murder of a schoolgirl, identified as Asmita Sarkar from Dimoria’s Malaybari village.

The crowd, holding placards and shouting slogans, expressed anger over the incident and questioned the delay in justice. “How much money will it take to get justice? Why should justice come with a price?” shouted protestors as police closed the main gate of the station to control the swelling crowd.

Police arrested the prime accused, 18-year-old Apoorva Mallik of Baha-Bordoloni, Mayong, along with two minor accomplices in connection with the murder.

According to reports, Asmita was found unconscious at her residence on the night of October 10 (Friday). Her parents rushed her to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. Following the incident, her father, Mondhon Sarkar, lodged an FIR alleging it to be a pre-planned murder. Neighbours claimed that the accused entered the victim’s house when her parents were away. As per their account, Apoorva Mallik and his two companions, including a girl, visited the house shortly before Asmita was found lying motionless.

Visible injury marks on her neck led locals to suspect that she had been strangled to death. After committing the crime, Apoorva allegedly fled the scene but was later apprehended by Khetri Police with assistance from local residents.

Outraged by the heinous act, residents and students of Dimoria College surrounded the police station, demanding exemplary punishment and the capital penalty for the perpetrators.

While the motive behind the killing is yet to be fully established, local residents believe it may have stemmed from a one-sided love affair.

Khetri Police initiated a detailed investigation and claimed to have obtained crucial leads linking the accused to the crime. The Officer-in-Charge of Khetri Police Station stated that the exact circumstances of the murder would be confirmed only after a thorough inquiry.

