Guwahati Police Nab Four in Bamunimaidam Murder Case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a major development, Guwahati Police have apprehended four prime suspects in connection with the brutal murder of 26-year-old Abinash Rajak, who was killed during Durga Puja celebrations at a pandal in Bamunimaidam on Dashami night.

The arrested individuals have been identified as first-class contractor Sujit Sarkar, railway TTE Shankar Kumar Rao, and two others — Ratul Bora and Binay Kalita. Acting on intelligence inputs, police nabbed the four late Sunday night near the Bijni Tollgate in Chirang district. Sources confirmed that Abinash Rajak’s sister later identified all the accused at the police station.

With these arrests, the total number of individuals taken into custody in the case has risen to sixteen, five of whom have already been sent to jail. The four primary accused are expected to be produced before the court. Notably, several among the arrested are students, sparking concern over the growing trend of youth involvement in violent crimes.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the incident occurred from a heated dispute over playing a song by the Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg at the pandal. Police reports indicated that the accused had been absconding since the incident and were attempting to evade capture. A case has been registered under FIR 239/25, invoking Section 103(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Authorities also revealed that certain suspects had tried to destroy or tamper with evidence, including attempts to erase CCTV footage, with at least one recording found deliberately damaged.

According to officials, the incident took place under the influence of alcohol, as many attendees were reportedly intoxicated. Police further stated that the delay in alerting authorities by nearby residents may have exacerbated the situation.

