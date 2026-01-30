Assam: Dimoria tribal unions protest, demands tribal rights

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Amid election campaigning, a massive protest was staged by tribal organizations at Sonapur in Dimoria.

At the call of the Karbi Scheduled Tribe Status Demand Coordination Committee and Karbi national organizations, thousands of men and women came out in a torchlight procession.

The protesters alleged a conspiracy behind the move to reserve the tribal-dominated Dimoria constituency for Scheduled Castes and demanded that the Karbi community be granted full Scheduled Tribe status. Holding torches in their hands, thousands of participants joined the protest.

The torch rally began from the Sonapur Mini Stadium, passed through the market area, proceeded along the national highway, and concluded again at the Sonapur Mini Stadium.

Raising slogans such as “No ST, No Rest” and “No ST, No Vote,” the protesters demanded the immediate withdrawal of the decision to reserve the Dimoria constituency for Scheduled Castes.

At the end of the protest, the leadership submitted a memorandum containing several demands to the Chief Minister through the Executive Magistrate of Dimoria subdivision.

They warned that if the government fails to give due importance to the issue in the coming days, they would launch a more aggressive movement.

