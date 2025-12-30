Assam: BASS raises alarm over tribal land rights in Karbi Anglong

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Bhumi Adhikar Sangram Samiti (BASS) on Monday voiced strong apprehension over what it said was the persistent sidelining of tribal and indigenous land rights in Karbi Anglong by both the Assam government and the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.

Speaking at a press briefing held at the Guwahati Press Club, advocate Shantanu Borthakur and BASS convenor Subrat Talukdar alleged that constitutional protections meant for indigenous communities were not being enforced in letter or spirit. They accused the state leadership of deflecting responsibility by repeatedly citing ongoing court matters, arguing that such explanations masked administrative failure and weakened the intent of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The BASS representatives said that noticeable demographic shifts in the Karbi Hills had generated deep unease among Karbi and other tribal groups. They claimed that unregulated migration into Sixth Schedule areas had the potential to undermine tribal land ownership, cultural heritage and political rights, thereby threatening the very foundation of autonomous governance.

Referring to the recent incident at Kheroni, the speakers demanded clarity and accountability, criticizing what they described as the authorities’ hesitation to act decisively. They reiterated that the Sixth Schedule was framed to guarantee self-rule and safeguard tribal land, and called for its proper and uncompromised enforcement.

