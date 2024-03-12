Assam: DIPR employee Amrit Mili passes away

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Amrit Mili, an employee of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations passed away on the morning of Monday. Known to many as an honest and hardworking employee, the directorate expressed their condolences at a memorial meeting organised at the auditorium of the directorate. The attendees prayed for peace for the departed soul and paid their condolences to the grief-stricken family.

