Assam: Directorate of Elementary Education Modified Places of Posting for 1,038 Teachers

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) modified the places of posting of 1,038 teachers whose jobs were regularized by the special recruitment drive.

According to DEE, the places of posting are modified in respect of the teachers placed in amalgamated high schools, Adarsha Vidyalaya, Tea Garden Management Schools, CRCC (Cluster Resource Centre Coordinator), and BRP (Block Resource Person).

The teachers mainly belong to the districts of Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivsagar, Sonitpur, South Salmara-Mancachar, and Tinsukia.

Also Read: Make Teachers Tech-Friendly: Samagra Shiksha, Assam (sentinelassam.com)