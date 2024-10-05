Make Teachers Tech-Friendly: Samagra Shiksha, Assam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Smart classrooms are far from becoming a full reality in Assam, as a section of teachers are not technology-friendly.

Taking that in view, Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) executive director, has written a letter to additional district commissioners (education), all district mission coordinators of SSA, all district school inspectors, and all district elementary education officers, asking them to ensure that teachers who are not technology friendly acquire technological skills from other teachers who are techies. The letter spelled it out that hands-on training of all teachers by the expert teachers on teleeducation, smart classrooms, and the smart use of tablets to use the Shiksha Setu portal properly is a must.

The letter said, “It is noticed that all the teachers of schools are not trained on the use of teleeducation/smart classrooms and tablets to use Shiksha Setu and do not know how to handle it. Therefore, you are requested to instruct all schools that the expert teachers must provide hands-on training to all the teachers on the use of teleeducation/smart classrooms and tablets for handling Shiksha Setu. All the schools must submit a certificate of successful conduct of the training.”

The letter further said that the CRCC (Cluster Resource Centre Coordinator) concerned must verify, countersign the certificates, and submit them to the blocks. The Block MIS (management information system) will ensure collection of certificates and scan the certificates for onwards submission to the State Mission Office by October 9, 2024, without fail.

