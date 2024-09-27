Assam: Directorate of Elementary Education Seeks First Salary Proposals of 35,133 Teachers

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE), Assam, has asked the district elementary education officers (DEEOs), deputy inspectors of schools, and block elementary education officers (BEEOs) to submit the first salary proposals of the primary teachers who got their jobs regularized recently through a special recruitment drive. The directorate has made it clear before the district education officers to release provisional salaries for the newly regularized teachers for a maximum period of six months till the payment of their regular salaries as the government rules.

Of the 35,133 newly regularized primary teachers, 30,545 are from LP schools, and the remaining 4,588 are from UP schools.

