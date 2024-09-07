Teacher recruitment: DEE Begins Long-Awaited Document Verification for 5,550 LP and UP Teacher Posts in Assam

GUWAHATI: At long last, the Department of School Education started the physical verification of documents submitted by applicants for the posts of regular lower primary (LP) and upper primary (UP) teachers under the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) in the state.

The DEE published the advertisement on December 26, 2023, to fill up 5,550 vacant posts—3,800 LP posts and 1,750 UP posts. Thousands of candidates applied for the posts from January 2, 2024, to February 13, 2024. However, the DEE kept the issue to the backburner without preparing the merit lists, nor did it verify the documents of the candidates. Official sources showed suspicion on the documents filed by some candidates was behind the delay in the selection process. Apart from their academic certificates and mark sheets, the candidates were asked to upload their caste certificates: disability certificates for candidates belonging to PwDs (persons with disabilities); ex-servicemen certificates issued by the Director, Sainik Welfare Board for ex-servicemen; PRC (permanent residential certificates); ECA (extra-curricular activities) certificates like NCC certificates on B and C categories; sports and cultural certificates in case of the candidates representing Assam at the national level; etc.

The DEE started the verification of documents on September 6, 2024, with ECA certificates. The directorate has called the candidates who submitted ECA certificates to appear before the DEE office on September 6.

The DEE called as many as 1,856 candidates who submitted ECA certificates: 1,031 cultural certificates; 470 sports certificates; and 355 NCC certificates.

