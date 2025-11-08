Assam: Directorate of Treasuries celebrates 150th year of ‘Vande Mataram’

Guwahati: The Directorate of Accounts and Treasuries, Assam, has celebrated Vande Mataram@150 today to commemorate the glorious 150th year of India's national song, Vande Mataram, which was held in the CTI hall of the Directorate, Kar Bhawan, Ganeshguri, in the presence of all officers and employees of this Directorate.

The Joint Director of Accounts and Treasuries, Assam, Pranab Sarma inaugurated the programme and elaborated on the history of the national song Vande Mataram. As a part of the programme all participants remembered and felt the patriotism of the song by mass singing of the patriotic song and extolling the glorious history related to this song. The live webcasting speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered in the national capital, New Delhi, was also played for the participants where the year-long commemoration of 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram was inaugurated, a press release said.

