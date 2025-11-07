Dibrugarh Resonates with ‘Vande Mataram’, Citizens Join in Mass Singing to Mark 150 Years

Dibrugarh: ‘Vande Mataram’s 150th anniversary was celebrated at the Dibrugarh District Commissioner’s Office on Friday, November 7, with a mass performance by officials, artists and citizens. All gathered together in the same field to mark the historical patriotic moment. The programme, held in connection with the nationwide commemoration launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, reflected both pride and emotion as Dibrugarh became part of the collective national celebration.

The event began with gathering in the courtyard of the Commissioner’s Office, where over fifty local artists and cultural workers assembled to perform a group rendition of ‘Vande Mataram.” The programme was graced by Assam’s Minister of Power, Skill Development and Employment, Prasanta Phukan and Dibrugarh District Commissioner Bikram Kairi, who jointly led the singing.

Speaking at the occasion, Minister Phukan highlighted the song’s enduring power to unite the people of India across regions, languages, and generations. “Vande Mataram is not just a song; it is the heartbeat of India’s freedom movement and a reminder of our shared identity,” he said. “Even after 150 years, its message of devotion to the motherland continues to inspire every citizen.”

The participants also joined a live telecast from New Delhi, where Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the year-long celebration by releasing a commemorative stamp and coin dedicated to “Vande Mataram.” The event was streamed via video conference, allowing attendees in Dibrugarh to witness the national launch while taking part locally in the mass singing.

As the opening lines “Vande Mataram, Sujalam, Suphalam” resonated across the courtyard, many participants described a sense of pride and nostalgia. Several senior artists noted that the initiative had brought together people from all walks of life, renewing the emotional connection to India’s freedom movement and its cultural spirit.

Deputy Commissioner Bikram Kairi, in his remarks, called the celebration a meaningful tribute to India’s cultural heritage. “The 150th anniversary reminds us of our responsibility to uphold the values of unity, sacrifice, and respect for our nation. The younger generation should learn the history behind this song, which gave strength to our forefathers during the struggle for independence,” he said.

The event concluded with a short cultural presentation featuring patriotic songs by local performers and a felicitation ceremony for the participating artists.

Across Assam, similar programmes were held in schools, government offices, and cultural centres as part of the nationwide observance. In Dibrugarh, the morning ended with a symbolic lighting of lamps, which is a gesture that marked not only remembrance but also hope, reflecting the timeless message of “Vande Mataram.”

The gathering at the Dibrugarh District Commissioner’s Office thus stood as a heartfelt expression of patriotism and unity, one that connected the historic spirit of the 19th century with the vibrant energy of modern India.