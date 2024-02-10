Assam: Dispur applies for permission to make Tinsukia Medical College operational from this year

Guwahati: The Assam government is planning to make Tinsukia Medical College and Hospital functional this year, and for this purpose, the government has applied for a letter of permission (LOP) from the National Medical Commission (NMC).

The permission of the NMC is required to make any new medical college operational in the country. After completion of the construction of a medical college and the appointment of faculties, the NMC conducts an audit of the infrastructure and other requirements for making a medical college functional. After the completion of the audit, the NMC decides whether a letter of permission may be granted or not.

State Health Minister Keshab Mahanta informed the Assembly regarding the new medical college and hospital on the fifth day of the ongoing budget session, saying, "Currently, 12 medical colleges are operational in the state. Construction of Tinsukia, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Biswanath, Golaghat, Morigaon, Tamulpur, Bongaigaon, and Guwahati (second) is currently going on. The civil work at Tinsukia Medical College is 99% complete. That is why we have applied for LOP from NMC so that the MBBS course can start this year. The percentage of construction work completed on the remaining eight medical colleges is: Guwahati 60%, Biswanath 46%, Bongaigaon 35%, Charaideo 56%, Morigaon 15%, Tamulpur 15%, Dhemaji 15%, and Golaghat 10%. The target for completion of work in these medical colleges is between 18 and 30 months."

The minister further said that construction work on the Sivasagar and Karimganj medical colleges is expected to start within this year, and land identification is going on for the proposed Goalpara medical college.

Keshab Mahanta furnished this information in a written reply in response to a question posed by Goalpara East Congress MLA Abul Kalam Rasheed Alam.

