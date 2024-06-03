Assam: Dispur Police arrest accused in attack case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dispur police have successfully apprehended Amit Bhowmick, the prime suspect in a violent attack on a woman in Guwahati. Bhowmick, who had been on the run, was captured in West Bengal.

Bhowmick is accused of attacking the young woman with a sharp weapon in the Beltola area of Guwahati after she rejected his romantic advances. Following the attack, he fled, prompting an extensive manhunt that ultimately led to his arrest.

The suspect is currently in the custody of the Dispur police and will be produced before the court.

