Guwahati: Woman attacked with knife in Survey area

Guwahati: A young woman was attacked by a man allegedly after stalking and mentally harassing her for quite some time. The victim had apparently lodged an FIR at the Dispur Police Station against his threats and stalking in the past, but there was a lack of strict action from the police.

The victim was identified as Ankita Das Kashyap while her attacker was identified as Amit Bhowmik. The victim’s mother mentioned that the attacker used to make advances on their daughter, but she did not show any positive response and as a result, he attacked her in their flat. He also raised questions about the inaction of the police and the apartment’s security regarding the incident.

