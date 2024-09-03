Assam: Dispur Police Arrest Fraudster in Fake Nursing Course Scam in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Dispur police arrested a fraudster named Rabin Thomas for orchestrating a massive scam in Assam in the name of general nursing and midwifery (GNM) since 2016. The accused came to Guwahati in 2016 and worked in a private hospital, duping nearly 80 women by offering a fake General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) course at Bangalore College of Nursing.

The victims, mostly from Assam, were scammed and gave fake certificates issued after three years. The total fraud amounts to an estimated Rs. 2.50 crore. One of the victims said, “We went to seek help from the law, and the Dispur police arrested him.” The victims, who were left stranded with fake certificates, finally approached the Dispur police station, leading to Thomas’ arrest. The police are investigating the extent of the scam and the involvement of any other individuals.

Also Read: 2 Arrested for Opening Fraudulent Bank Accounts in Cybercrime Network Bust (sentinelassam.com)