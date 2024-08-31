Cybercrime Network Uncovered in Assam: Two Arrested for Opening Fraudulent Bank Accounts for Cyber Fraudsters

GUWAHATI: A significant cybercrime network has been exposed following the arrest of two individuals, named Babu Das and Anvesh Chand, for opening fraudulent bank accounts and giving them to cyber fraudsters to operate. The arrests were made in Uzan Bazar and Beltola on Friday.

As per the official's information, the duo allegedly preyed on small business owners, tricking them into revealing sensitive information to open bank accounts in their names without their knowledge. These accounts were then sold to cyber fraudsters, who operate them to launder stolen funds, making it challenging for authorities to trace the criminals.

Police officials stated that the accused preyed on small businesses across Guwahati, accessing their details to open bank accounts in their names. The business owners were unaware of these accounts, which were then used by criminals to park stolen money. This proxy bank account system made it challenging for authorities to trace the criminals.

The Crime Branch's cyber cell is investigating further to unravel the full extent of the nexus.

