Assam: Dispur Police Detain Baker for Supplying Past-Expiry Bread

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Dispur Police has detained a bread supplier, Bijoy Saha, for allegedly distributing expired bread to local bakeries. According to reports, Saha would spray paint over the expiration dates and affix new labels to make the stale bread appear fresh.

A bakery shopkeeper expressed outrage, stating, “Such scams are unacceptable and deserve severe punishment. People of all ages, from children to seniors, consume this bread.” A police official said, “We are investigating the matter and questioning the accused to determine the source of the expired bread and identify any accomplices.”

