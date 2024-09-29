Assam: Girl ‘kills’ mother, arrested by Dispur police in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A shocking incident occurred in Guwahati, where a young girl named Tania Kumari allegedly killed her mother. The incident took place at Purnima Mansion, an apartment complex on Rupkowar Path in Harumotoria, under Dispur Police Station.

According to reports, the family has three members—parents and their only daughter. However, on Friday night, a commotion erupted. The mother’s body was found inside the apartment. Locals alleged that a quarrel between the mother and daughter preceded the incident, which escalated into violence.

The daughter, reportedly a tennis player, allegedly attacked her mother, Manju Devi (40), with a grinding stone, resulting in her death. The father, Deep Chand Prasad, a former tennis player and current coach, was not in the house when the incident occurred.

According to the police, the girl had a fight with her mother before the murder occurred. Dispur police arrested the girl, and investigations are underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the murder. The police said that the girl admitted to having killed her mother in self-defence.

