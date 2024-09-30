Assam: Dispur Press Club Gives Away 2024 Awards in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Dr. Numal Monin, has appealed to the media to point out the wrongdoings of the government as such constructive helps those at the helm of affairs in the state administration rectify their mistakes.

The Deputy Speaker said as the chief guest this after conferring the annual Award Finction-2024 of the Dispur Press Club at the auditorium of the PWD Convention and Training Centre at Dispur in Guwahati today. The Deputy Speaker was, however, sceptical of baseless allegations that some of the media houses or channels resort to.

Dispur Press Club conferred its annual awards to personalities from different fields for their contributions.

This year's awardees included renowned actress Prastuti Porasor (Lifetime Achievement Award for her contributions to culture), Ramlal Sinha, Executive Editor of The Sentinel (Editor-2024 Award), Bidyut Kalita of Asomiya Pratidin (journalist award), Lakhya Gohain of Dainik Asom (journalist award), Palash Khaund of Amar Asom (journalist award), Kamal Krishna Deka of Pratidin Time (journalist award), Surajit Saikia of NK TV (journalist award), and Sahir Bhuyan of Dainik Sonar Asom (journalist award).

While the photojournalist award went to Anupam Nath, the News Anchor Award went to Mayuri Choudhury of NB News, the Videojournalist Award to Albert Bendo of News Live, the Journalist Welfare Award to Champri Baishya, the Bravery Award to Shrinkhal Chaliha of Lachit Sena, the Life Saviour Award to Dr. Amarendra Narayan Dev, and the Karmayogi Award to Palasbari MLA Hemanga Thakuria.

The other awardees are Montumoni Saikia as a male singer, Prarthana Barthakur as a female singer, Minati Barthakur received the Social Worker Award, Liyakat Ali received the Artist Award, Mouchumi Ghorachowa got the Literary Award, Aravinda Das (Youth Icon Award), Johnny Timung (Social Service Award), Rinku Mani Baruah Sarma (Advanced Woman Award), Badan Sing Tisso (Silent Social Work Award), Dr. Bhaskar Kumar Kakati (Public Service Award), Ranjiv Sarma (Young Politician Award), Nipul Kalita (Entrepreneur Award), Nepeds Group of Institutions (Special Para Medical Training Service Award), Kalyan Kumar Pathak (People-Friendly Policing Award), Sailen Das for his contribution to drama, and Dr. Atanu Barthakur for social service.

Dispur Club president Dr. Naren Hazarika, senior journalists Pranoy Bordoloi, PJ Baruah, Sanjib Kumar Phukan, senior RSS leader Sankar Das, former MP and former minister Kumar Dipak Das, Padmashree Roman Sarma, Assam Press Correspondents' Union (APCU) working president Mousamjyoti Baishya, and others were present at the function that was anchored by Dispur Press Club general secretary Kunja Mohan Rai.

