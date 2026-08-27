Assam: District committees to monitor VB-G RAM G wage-material ratio

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has constituted District Level Committees (DLCs) across the state to monitor the implementation of the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Scheme.

According to a notification issued by the Panchayat & Rural Development (P&RD) Department, the committees will specifically monitor compliance with the prescribed 60:40 wage-material ratio and ensure execution of schemes within the approved normative allocation under the programme.

The District Guardian Minister will serve as the Chairman of the committee, while the District Programme Coordinator (DPC), VB-G RAM G will function as the Member Secretary.

All MLAs of the district, along with the Chairman/Vice-Chairman of the Zilla Parishad, will be members of the committee. The Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad or Project Director of the DRDA, all Block Development Officers (BDOs), and the Executive Engineer of the Zilla Parishad will also be part of the DLC.

The committees are expected to play a key role in ensuring financial discipline, adherence to the prescribed wage-material ratio and proper implementation of approved rural development schemes.

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