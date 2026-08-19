Assam Govt Deletes 12.95 Lakh Rural Job Cards Under MGNREGS/VB-G RAM G Since 2021

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam government deleted over 12.95 lakh job cards under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) from 2021 to July 2026 for various reasons. The central government renamed the MGNREGS as Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin): VB-G RAM G, effective from July 1 this year.

According to information, the state government deleted as many as 5,52,030 job cards in 2024, which is the highest number of deletions since 2021. In 2021, the government deleted 71,556 job cards - 1,74,286 in 2022, 2,59,381 in 2023, 92,615 in 2025, and 1,45,237 until July 22, 2026.

The over 12.95 lakh deleted job cards involved around 41 lakh workers in the state. A job card is a must for any household for getting jobs under VB-G RAM G. One of the major thrusts under VB-G RAM G is to increase the wage employment guarantee from 100-125 days a year per rural household.

According to the Ministry of Rural Development, Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) is implemented by the respective state governments/union territory administrations, which are responsible for issuing job cards, including their verification, updation and deletion. To ensure a fair, transparent and uniform process across the country, the ministry has issued a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) prescribing the due process and safeguards to be followed before any job card or worker record is deleted. The state government or UT administration must verify any deletion in accordance with the prescribed procedure.

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