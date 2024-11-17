Assam: District Conference of CPI (M) Begins in Guwahati City

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The 24th district conference of the CPI (M) Kamrup Metro unit commenced today. The event began with a rally attended by over 150 people from various parts of Guwahati, including the residents of Maligaon. The participants raised slogans demanding a halt to the rise in essential goods prices, an end to the exploitation through smart meters, a solution to the unemployment crisis, and relief from artificial flooding in the city.

Following the rally, senior CPI(M) leader Deben Bhattacharjee hoisted the party flag. The flag-raising ceremony was followed by the laying of wreaths by state committee member Tiken Das in memory of the departed comrades.

The conference proceeded with a representative meeting chaired by senior leader Shatanjiv Das, district member Sachin Sharma, and women leader Seema Biswas. The meeting saw the participation of over a hundred representatives from various parts of the district. At the beginning of the meeting, a condolence motion was observed to pay respects to the party members and other respected personalities of the state who passed away recently. The conference was attended as observers by state secretary Suprakash Talukdar, state leader Tiken Das, and senior leader Deben Bhattacharjee.

In his inaugural address, senior leader Deben Bhattacharjee emphasized that CPI(M) is a relentless fighter for the interests of the working people. He highlighted that the nation, the state, and particularly the district are going through extremely challenging times. Due to the policies of the BJP-led government at the center and the state, common people are facing severe financial crises. The unrelenting increase in prices of essential goods, lack of job opportunities, growing unemployment issues, exploitation through smart meters, artificial flooding in Guwahati, lack of access to clean drinking water, unbearable traffic congestion, and environmental destruction in the name of development have severely impacted the daily lives of the district’s residents.

Additionally, Bhattacharjee noted that a large section of people in the city and rural areas are being deprived of land rights and facing merciless eviction. The “Basundhara Scheme” has become a farce for them.

