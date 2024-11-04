Assam: CPI(M) decries price rise of essential commodities and of life-saving drugs

A correspondent

DOOMDOOMA: The 24th triennial conference of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Doomdooma Anchalik Committee, that was held at Doomdooma Sakha Xahitya Xabha Bhaban on Sunday decried the skyrocketing price rise of essential commodities and of life-saving drugs that had rendered the lives of the common people miserable.

The conference that was held under a two-member praesidium comprising Jonali Saikia and Chinga Orang was inaugurated by Drono Charingia Phukon, Secretary, CPI(M), Tinsukia District Committee.

Tarini Deka, Secretary, CPI(M), Doomdooma Anchalik Committee, presented the secretarial report in the delegate session, and that was passed by the house unanimously.

A number of resolutions were adopted in the meeting, like the passing of adequate legislation for enforcement of the payment of the price of green leaves fixed by the government, checking of the spiral price rise of essential commodities and life-saving drugs, and payment of the Swaminathan Committee’s recommended Minimum Support Price (MSP) of agricultural products to the peasants.

In the beginning, one minute of silence was observed in memory of CPI’s Secretary, Sitarm Yechuri, and others who departed recently, and a new 7 member committee for 2024–27 was formed with Kripa Nath Sonowal as Secretary.

Satyabadi Mura, who attended the conference as an observer, passed his remarks on the functioning of the party and exhorted all to work for redressal of the people’s problems. After the president’s remarks passed by Jonali Saikia and Chinga Orang, the meeting came to an end.

Also read: Assam: Sonitpur CPI(M) stages protest in Tezpur