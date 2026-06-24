Assam: District-level training for Census 2027 Phase-I begins

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a significant step towards the successful implementation of Census 2027 (Phase-I), the district-level training on Houselisting and Housing Census operations has commenced with active participation from field trainers and census officials.

The training programme aims to enhance the capacity and preparedness of census personnel who will conduct the extensive Houselisting and Housing Census operations. Participants are being provided comprehensive guidance on census concepts, schedules, field procedures, reporting mechanisms and operational guidelines.

Officials stated that the training is designed to equip field-level functionaries with the knowledge and skills required to ensure accurate, reliable and systematic data collection. The information gathered during the Houselisting phase will serve as a crucial foundation for policy formulation, governance, development planning and the effective delivery of public services.

The sessions also focus on familiarising trainees with the latest operational protocols and best practices to ensure the smooth execution of the census exercise across all areas.

The commencement of the training marks an important milestone in preparations for Census 2027, reflecting the administration’s commitment to conducting a comprehensive, inclusive and data-driven enumeration process.

Officials expressed confidence that the trained personnel will play a vital role in ensuring the success of the census and contribute to the creation of a robust database that will support future developmental initiatives.

Also Read: Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) reviews phase-I census training preparations