Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) reviews phase-I census training preparations

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A review meeting on the Phase-I Census Training programme for Technical Assistants was held at the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) office in Betkuchi to assess preparations and strengthen coordination for the forthcoming Census activities. The meeting focused on evaluating the readiness of the administrative machinery and ensuring the smooth conduct of the training programme, which forms a crucial component of the Census implementation process.

Officials discussed various aspects related to the training schedule, resource mobilisation and coordination mechanisms required for the effective execution of Census operations. Emphasis was laid on enhancing the capacity of Technical Assistants, who will play a key role in supporting field-level Census activities.

The Phase-I training programme aims to equip Technical Assistants with the necessary knowledge, skills and technological tools required for accurate data collection and the efficient implementation of Census-related tasks. Participants will be trained in operational procedures, data management systems and other technical aspects essential for conducting the Census in a systematic and transparent manner. Officials stressed the importance of meticulous planning and seamless coordination among all stakeholders to ensure the successful completion of the Census process. The meeting concluded with a commitment to strengthen preparedness and facilitate the smooth implementation of upcoming Census activities across the jurisdiction.

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