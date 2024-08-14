Assam: Doctor Mridu Paban Nath moves Gauhati High Court seeking anticipatory bail

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Dr. Mridu Paban Nath moved to the Gauhati High Court seeking Aniticipatory Bail, regarding the case against him for owning property disproportionate to his known sources of income.

During the hearing on August 13, Justice Malasri Nandi directed the police to produce the case diary pertaining to Vigilance P.S. Case No. 08/2024 under Section 120B/109/420 IPC r/w Section 13(1)(b)/13(2)/12 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The court has scheduled the matter for a further hearing on August 16.

This case has already been registered against Dr. Nath by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (CM SVC).

Earlier, CM SVC raided his residence after allegations of acquiring assets disproportionate to his legal sources of income. The allegations include unauthorized foreign travel without the knowledge and permission of his department. Dr. Nath was recently suspended from his position at Diphu Medical College and Hospital due to irregularities in his work.

