Assam: Doctors’ protest continues against rape & murder of trainee doctor in Kolkata

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The doctors across Assam joined the nationwide protest against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, demanding exemplary punishment for the culprits.

The doctors and medical staff assembled on the premises, displaying placards to press for their demands. Placards with slogans like “If you are educating your daughter on bad touch, make sure your son knows about it too” and “If we bleed, you too bleed!” “She’s broken,” “Hang the rapist,” etc. was raised at the protest sites.

The All Assam Pharmacists Service Association (APSA) doctors at AIIMS Guwahati also joined the nationwide protest on Saturday, condemning the brutal murder of Dr. Maumita Devnath at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. The protest, held from 10:30 a.m. to noon, demanded exemplary punishment for the perpetrators of the heinous crime, which included rape and murder. The APSA has strongly denounced the incident.

The students of Handique Girls’ College, among other places, also joined the nationwide protest by candlelight march on Friday.

