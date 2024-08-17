Guwahati: GMCH Junior Doctors Protest for Justice After Kolkata Trainee Doctor's Tragic Death

Guwahati: The Junior Doctors' Association of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) staged a protest starting at 8 a.m. in the Friday morning. More than 400 doctors and nurses staged the protest on the GMCH campus on Friday morning. The doctors, including senior and junior assistants, medical staff, and interns, gathered on campus, carrying placards and chanting slogans demanding justice for the 31-year-old trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. President of Junior Doctors' Association, GMCH, said, "The attack on the doctors of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and the destruction of the hospital premises is a totally unacceptable act and signifies the failure of the administration," the statement read.

Despite the strike, emergency services at GMCH will remain functional, the association assured. The doctors emphasized that their protest is not only a response to the Kolkata incident but also a stand against the growing violence faced by healthcare professionals across India. The Junior Doctors' Association has aligned their demands with those of the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA), which includes stronger security measures in hospitals and justice for the victim.

On the evening of Independence Day, the students of Assam Engineering College (AEC) also staged a protest by candlelight march. More than 200 students took part in the protest demanding justice for the victim.

