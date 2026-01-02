Assam: Document verification awaits tutors with NIOS D. El.Ed

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Director of Elementary Education (DEE), Assam has announced a document verification process for tutors seeking upgradation to the post of teacher after completing the D.El.Ed course through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). The verification will be held on January 5 and 6.

According to an official notification, tutors who possess the required educational and professional qualifications as per National Council for Teachers Education (NCTE) norms and who completed the 18-month D.El.Ed programme before April 1, 2019, have been asked to appear for verification at the DEE office, Kahilipara, Guwahati.

During verification, applicants must submit documents proving that they were in service as on August 10, 2017. These include appointment and joining letters, School Managing Committee resolutions, attendance records countersigned by the head of the institution, service certificates, salary statements, and UDISE records. Admission documents for the D.El.Ed course, along with NIOS-issued certificates and mark sheets, will also be verified.

