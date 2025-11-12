Assam: Primary TET-qualified teachers’ body to gherao DEE office today

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Primary TET Qualified Teachers' Association has announced that it will stage a gherao (sit-in protest) at the office of the Director of Elementary Education (DEE) on November 12, demanding pay protection and regularization of their jobs.

The Association had earlier, on November 3, sent a formal letter informing the Education Department of the planned protest, citing the government's continued inaction on their key demands. However, the Association claims that till date, neither the School Education Department nor the state government has responded to their appeal.

"This silence clearly reflects the government's utter disregard for the genuine grievances of teachers," the association stated in its release. "Instead of resolving the issues, the government seems indifferent to the pain and problems of the teaching community."

Association president Trailokya Deka expressed strong resentment, saying, "The government's discriminatory and unjust treatment towards teachers exposes its undemocratic attitude. Teachers' rights and dignity are being ignored, while the government remains more concerned about cutting their salaries and benefits."

He further alleged that although the association has filed a case in the Gauhati High Court seeking pay protection and regularization, the government is deliberately trying to delay the legal process to deprive teachers of justice. "In a democratic nation, the government should show respect to the judiciary instead of obstructing justice," Deka added.

As a mark of protest, teachers from across the state will gather in Guwahati on November 12 under the Association's banner to gherao the Director of Elementary Education's office.

General Secretaries Kuljit Thakuria and Partha Pratim Gogoi said that the democratic agitation will continue until the government meets their demands. They announced a series of future protest programmes, including an 'Abstention Strike' on November 25 and a 'Statewide Teachers' March' in early December.

The Association warned that any disruption in the academic environment resulting from these protests will be the sole responsibility of the state government and the Education Department.

