Assam Don Bosco University hosts regional faculty development programme for educators

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: Assam Don Bosco University (ADBU) in Azara, organized a one-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on Tuesday for educators from Don Bosco schools across the region. Held at the university's conference hall from 9 am to 5 pm, the programme brought together the teachers for a day of academic enrichment, reflection, and professional development.

The event commenced with a solemn prayer led by Fr KJ Thomas, Rector of the ADBU Azara Campus, seeking blessings for the day's proceedings. This was followed by the inaugural session, which featured a welcome address by Fr (Dr) Jose Palely, Vice-Chancellor of ADBU. The audience was treated to a vibrant classical fusion dance performance by the students and a musical piece presented by faculty members.

The keynote address was delivered by Fr Sebastian Mathew, Salesian Provincial, who emphasized the relevance of Don Bosco's educational vision in the context of contemporary learning. The inaugural session also included the ceremonial release of departmental newsletters, highlighting the academic and creative initiatives undertaken by various university departments.

Following the inauguration, Prof Manoranjan Kalita delivered a presentation titled 'ADBU - The Preferred University,' outlining the institution's academic strengths and future goals. The technical sessions began after a short tea break, starting with Dr Bikramjit Goswami's presentation on the key features of the National Education Policy (NEP). This was followed by Dr Vijay Prasad's talk on digital and AI-based teaching tools, and a session by Fr Joseph Nellanatt on digital resources for teachers and students.

Participants were also taken on a guided campus tour to acquaint themselves with the university's infrastructure and facilities.

Post-lunch sessions included Fr Bivan Rodriques Mukhim's address on 'Educating the Don Bosco Way,' and Fr Lukose Cheruvalel's presentation on 'Education for Social Involvement in Favor of the Underprivileged.' Professors Vikramjit Kakati and Bobby Sharma introduced the participants to Design Thinking and Innovation, while Dr Bamdeb Dey shared creative approaches to teaching science and mathematics. The final academic session was conducted by Prof Dinesh Baishya, who discussed Indian and Indigenous Knowledge Systems.

