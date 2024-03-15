Interaction with Dr. Jayanta B. Sharma at Assam Don Bosco University

Guwahati: An interactive session on “Career and Life” with Dr. Jayanta B. Sharma was organized by the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Assam Don Bosco University School of Technology on Wednesday. Dr. Jayanta B. Sarma was the resource person for the event and was welcomed with a gamosa by Dr. Buljit Buragohain, Head, Department of Mechanical Engineering and Chairman, Career Guidance Cell. Dr. Sarma talked about topics like artificial intelligence (AI), relativity, and the second law of thermodynamics with examples from life. Emphasising skill-based education and lifelong learning, Dr. Sarma went through environmental sustainability as well. Mr. P. Joseph, Assistant Director of Assam Don Bosco University School of Technology, also graced the session. The interactive session ended with a vote of thanks by Dr. Buragohain.

