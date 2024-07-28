Assam: DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia disburses cheques to start-ups

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia presented a few investment commitment cheques to the start-ups and disbursement cheques to the beneficiaries under NEDFi Micro Lending Scheme today.

The Minister visited a special exhibition and display of products made by artisans and start-ups supported by NEDFi. He appreciated the display of crafts and other products from the north-eastern region.

The Union Minister had a discussion with NEDFi CMD PVSLN Murty and senior officials of the organization. The minister was informed about NEDFi activities through an audiovisual documentary on NEDFi and NEDFi Micro Lending activities and a presentation on the North East Venture Fund. The minister appreciated NEDFi’s endeavours and initiatives for the economic development of the Northeast.

State Minister of Housing, Urban Affairs, and Irrigation Ashok Singhal was also present.

