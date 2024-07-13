My role as DoNER minister is to translate aspirations of states into reality: Jyotiraditya Scindia

PALASBARI: Minister for Development of the North Eastern Region (MDoNER) and Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, arrived in Guwahati on Friday as part of his two-day visit to Meghalaya and Assam.

Talking to reporters at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) airport here on his first visit to the Northeast since assuming charge, Scindia said that he would work towards realizing the government's vision of making the region the "gateway of India's progress." "Work to achieve it has already been on track for the last 10 years," he added.

The budgetary outlay for the region has increased from Rs 24,000 crore to almost Rs 84,000 crore in the last decade, highlighting developments in infrastructure such as roads, railways, and airports, which have expanded from nine to 17, Minister Scindia further added.

Scindia also pointed out advancements in social sectors including health, education, and sports, as well as potential growth areas like tourism, agarwood, and bamboo production.

"The Northeast is a repository of our age-old traditions, rituals, cultural vibrancy, and nature's abundance, and that must be showcased to the world," Scindia said, adding that the nation's 'Look East Policy' has been changed to 'Act East Policy' for this purpose.

"I will have an interaction with the Meghalaya Chief Minister to put together a plan for the state, whether it be direct schemes under DoNER or related to other ministries," he said.

"I will do that with all state governments. My role is to act as a facilitator to translate the aspirations of each state into reality," the Union minister added. It may be mentioned here that Minister Scindia will be in Guwahati on Saturday.

