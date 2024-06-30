Assam: Double line between Chhaygaon and Mirza stations commissioned

Guwahati: The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Sumeet Singhalhas, completed the statutory inspection of the newly laid double line between Chhaygaon and Mirza stations on June 27, 2024. Following the inspection, he has approved the operation of trains through the newly laid railway line. With the commissioning of this new section, the route on the South Bank of Brahmaputra, i.e., from New Bongaigaon to Azara via Goalpara, has been made operational as a double-line section. This newly laid second line will be helpful for carrying more freight and passenger traffic through this route. More trains can be operated with enhanced speed, thus enabling better connectivity with a minimal time frame.

The stretch between Chhaygaon and Mirza is 15.558 km. The Chhaygaon-Mirza section is a part of the New Bongaigaon-Kamakhya via Goalpara 176-km double-line project. Works are being done section-wise and commissioned part-by-part. A speed trial on the section, along with an inspection of all bridges, RUBs, and signalling systems, was done by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS).

Earlier, on February 28, 2024, an 8.782-km section between Bamunigaon and Chhaygaon; on October 17, 2023, a 25.459-km section between Dhupdhara and Bamunigaon; on May 3, 2023, an 11.35-km section between Mirza and Azara; and on November 24, 2022, a 29.71-km section between Dudhnai and Dhupdhara were commissioned.

On completion of this entire section of New Bongaigaon-Kamachya via Goalpara, the northeast connectivity will get a significant boost towards the transportation of both men and materials with the rest of the nation. Far-flung areas of Meghalaya will also be highly benefited by the completion of this double-line project between New Bongaigaon and Kamakhya via Goalpara, a press release said.

Also Read: Assam: Northeast Frontier Railway Advances Towards 'Green Railways' with Extensive Electrification (sentinelassam.com)