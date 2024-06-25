Assam: Northeast Frontier Railway Advances Towards 'Green Railways' with Extensive Electrification

GUWAHATI: In a significant stride towards sustainable development Northeast Frontier Railway (N.F. Railway) has made substantial progress in its mission to become leading "Green Railways" entity. Under broader initiative of Indian Railways to achieve net zero carbon emissions and 100% electrification, N.F. Railway has successfully electrified 2583 Route Kilometres (RKM). This covers 61% of its expansive 4260 RKM network.

The northeastern region encompassing eight states, has seen notable advancements with 1399.34 RKM electrified to date. This includes 1229.36 RKM in Assam. There is also 2.81 RKM in Manipur and 9.58 RKM in Meghalaya. Additionally there is 6.00 RKM in Nagaland and 151.59 RKM in Tripura. Additionally, the electrification extends to 318.87 RKM in Bihar and 864.93 RKM in West Bengal. Both states fall under N.F. Railway's jurisdiction.

The electrification projects executed in phases, are managed by Indian Railway Construction International Limited (IRCON) Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) and NFR/Construction. These efforts aim to enhance train mobility. They will strengthen the rail network in northeastern states. The initiative provides a more eco-friendly, faster and energy-efficient mode of transportation.

This initiative is expected to bring multiple benefits including significant reduction in pollution levels, decreased dependence on imported crude oil and conservation of foreign currency reserves. Moreover electrification will contribute to seamless traffic flow and improved train punctuality. This will reduce delays caused by traction changes. It will also enhance average speed of trains.

The progress made by N.F. Railway underscores its commitment to sustainable development. It reflects its pivotal role in advancing rail connectivity. It also demonstrates environmental stewardship in the region. By accelerating electrification, N.F. Railway not only aligns with national objective of reducing carbon footprints but also sets benchmark for eco-friendly transportation infrastructure.

As N.F. Railway continues to advance electrification efforts, it stands as testament to transformative impact of sustainable practices in railway sector.