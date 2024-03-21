Assam: Double railway track between Baihata & Changsari commissioned

GUWAHATI: Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS) Janak Kumar Garg completed the statutory inspection of the newly laid double-line section between Baihata and Changsari stations on March 20, 2024. The primary objective of this inspection was to ensure the safety and efficiency of all railway infrastructure in the section. This newly laid second line will be helpful for carrying more freight and passenger traffic through this route.

The work on the Baihata-Changsari section is going on as part of the New Bongaigaon-Agthori via Rangiya 142.97-km doubling project. The project includes 75 major bridges, 38 minor bridges, and the construction of 19 new station buildings. The stretch between Baihata and Changsari is 10.15 km. The section includes the construction of three minor and three major bridges. The second line was commissioned along with electrification. The Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS) also inspected the railway track fittings, P-way assets, electronic interlocking, relay rooms, cabins, and level crossings in the section.

Adding to passenger amenities, 3-metre-wide new foot-over bridges, waiting halls, and new passenger platform sheds have been commissioned at both Baihata and Changsari stations. One lady toilet each at Baihata and Changsari stations, three gentleman toilets (1 for specially-abled passengers) at Baihata, and two gentleman toilets at Changsari were also provided. Additionally, drinking water facilities for passengers have also been provided at stations. The heights of the platforms are increased for ease of boarding and deboarding of passengers from trains.

Out of the total 142.97 km of the New Bongaigaon-Agthori via Rangiya doubling project, 81.06 km have already been commissioned. The earlier 17.53 km section between New Bongaigaon and Bijni, the 26.91 km section between Pathsala and Nalbari, the 18.99 km section between Bijni and Sorbhog, and the 7.48 km section between Changsari and Agthori were commissioned on August 30, 2022, May 24th, June 13th, and December 26th, 2023, respectively. Also, 10.15 km from Baihata to Changsari was commissioned today. On completion of this entire section, regional connectivity will get a significant boost, a press release said.

