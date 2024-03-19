Assam: Train Derails Near Barpeta Road Railway Station, No Casualties Reported

GUWAHATI: In a recent incident, a train carrying products from the railway department derailed near the Barpera Road Railway Station. The exact cause of the derailment is still under investigation, and officials have arrived at the scene to assess the situation.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. The derailment has caused a disruption in railway services in the area, and efforts are underway to clear the tracks and resume normal operations.

Nevertheless, incidents such as the one at near Barpeta Road Railway station underscore the urgent need for improved safety measures and infrastructure.